Kareena Kapoor Khan stuns in new postcard-worthy PICS from European vacation; Riddhima Kapoor Sahni reacts

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan recently left for a dreamy vacation with their sons, Taimur and Jeh Ali Khan. The Pataudi family is currently having the best time in Europe. Kareena, who is quite active on social media, has been sharing glimpses of their vacay on Instagram. Earlier today, she shared a picture of herself while posing amid a beautiful backdrop.

Kareena Kapoor Khan looks mesmerizing in new picture

In the picture, Kareena is seen posing for the camera while enjoying a serene view during her vacation. With the pink sky and mountains covered with greenery, the picture is all things beautiful. Bebo is seen sporting baggy denims and a shawl wrapped around herself. The picture also features a tiny hut. The actress looks gorgeous in this postcard-worthy picture. Along with the picture, she wrote, "Framed." She shared a similar picture on her Instagram story and wrote, "Pink clouds and me." Have a look:

Soon after she shared the picture, her cousin Riddhima Kapoor Sahni dropped a red heart emoji. Even fans were seen gushing over Bebo's beauty. A fan commented, "Kareena You’re soo beautiful." Another fan wrote, "You are So gorgeous and adorable as always." Others were seen dropping red heart and fire emojis in the comments section.

Meanwhile, Kareena recently shared a candid picture with Saif from their holiday. Interestingly, the picture was photobombed by their sons, Taimur and Jeh. Along with the picture, she wrote, "Hair Flying. Hero next to me. Alps in the background…Ready for the shot. Summer 2023."

Before flying to Europe, Saif and Bebo were seen vacationing in London. A lot of pictures and videos of them while taking a stroll on London streets were shared by the fan clubs.

Work front

Kareena wrapped up the first shooting schedule of The Crew before leaving for her vacay. The film also stars Tabu, Diljit Dosanjh and Kriti Sanon in key roles. The film, backed by Rhea Kapoor and Ekta Kapoor, will release on 22nd March 2024. Apart from this, she has Sujoy Ghosh's thriller Devotion of Suspect X with Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat and Hansal Mehta's untitled film in the pipeline.

