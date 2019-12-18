Kareena Kapoor Khan stuns in a regal pantsuit for Good Newwz promotion; Netizens say ‘Boss lady has arrived’

Kareena Kapoor Khan is in the capital city for Good Newwz promotions. The style icon for many proved why she’s the ultimate boss lady with her outfit of the day. Check it out.

When it comes to naming the ultimate fashion icon of Bollywood, Kareena Kapor Khan’s name shines right at the top. The stunning diva has managed to redefine fashion in the country by opting for unique looks that have become trends among the young girls who follow her. From rocking a pantsuit to donning a ‘bebo’ print Saree, Kareena’s style has managed to wow us every time she steps out of the house. Over the last few days, Kareena has been impressing her fans with Good Newwz promotional attire and fans have been loving it.

For promotions in New Delhi, Kareena once again managed to leave her fans zapped in awe with her OOTD. In the photos shared by her team, Kareena can be seen rocking a navy blue pantsuit with a brooch. With nude makeup and a pair of gold stud earrings, the Good Newwz star managed to take our breath away with her entire look. Bebo rounded off her look with matching pair of pumps and left us swooning over her gorgeous photos.

In the close up shots too, Kareena’s makeup looked impeccable and her cool attitude just made her look even more stunning. Later, photos of the entire Good Newwz team posing together were shared on social media and we got to see , Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani looking stunning as they all decked up for a day of promotions in New Delhi. Good Newwz is directed by Raj Mehta and produced by . The trailer showcased two couples with the same surname which leads to confusion at the IVF clinic and a sperm mix up. Good Newwz is slated to release on December 27, 2019.

Check it out:

Credits :Instagram

