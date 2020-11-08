  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Suhana Khan, Ishaan Khatter & others cheer on as Joe Biden wins US elections 2020

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Suhana Khan, Ishaan Khatter and other Bollywood celebrities congratulate Joe Biden as he wins US elections 2020.
Mumbai
Kareena Kapoor Khan, Suhana KhanKareena Kapoor Khan, Suhana Khan, Ishaan Khatter & others cheer on as Joe Biden wins US elections 2020
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Many Bollywood stars took to their social media handles to congratulate Joe Biden on his win in the US elections 2020. As per news reports Joe Biden won the presidential election. The Democratic Party candidate Joe Biden became the 46th President of the United States of America. Kamala Harris created history by becoming the first woman Vice President of the United States of America. Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan took to her Instagram story to cheer for Kamala Harris with her picture and a motivational quote.

Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan also took to her Instagram story to congratulate Kamala Harris along with her picture. Ishaan Khatter shared a photo of Kamala Harris on his Instagram story as she became the first woman Vice President of the United States. Gully Boy actor Vijay Varma also shared posts for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris on their win at the 2020 US election. Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt's Shaheen Bhatt also shared a post on her Instagram story to congratulate Joe Biden on his win.

Sussanne Khan also shared a post on her Instagram account. The stunner Sussanne Khan wrote in her caption, "Hallelujah!! #joebiden2020." Not just the Bollywood celebs, actors from Hollywood took to their respective social media accounts to congratulate Joe Biden for his victory at the US elections 2020. Celebrities also congratulated Kamala Harris as she created history.

(ALSO READ: US Elections 2020: Priyanka Chopra, Jennifer Aniston, Sophie Turner celebrate as Joe Biden elected President)

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Instagram

You may like these
US Elections 2020: Priyanka Chopra, Jennifer Aniston, Sophie Turner celebrate as Joe Biden elected President
Mark Ruffalo, Chris Evans slam Trump's latest speech, Dylan Minnette calls it 'most pathetic meltdown' yet
US Election 2020: Chrissy Teigen says 'Remember to breathe and look at puppy photos' amid election anxiety
Donald Trump SLAMS Joe Biden‘s celebrity support; Calls Lady Gaga ‘not too good’ & Jon Bon Jovi a ‘kiss a**’
Donald Trump & Joe Biden’s presidential debate: Mark Ruffalo, Kumail Nanjiani & more react to final face off
US President Donald Trump declares national emergency over Coronavirus outbreak; Read details
close

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement