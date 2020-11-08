Kareena Kapoor Khan, Suhana Khan, Ishaan Khatter & others cheer on as Joe Biden wins US elections 2020

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Suhana Khan, Ishaan Khatter and other Bollywood celebrities congratulate Joe Biden as he wins US elections 2020.

Many Bollywood stars took to their social media handles to congratulate Joe Biden on his win in the US elections 2020. As per news reports Joe Biden won the presidential election. The Democratic Party candidate Joe Biden became the 46th President of the United States of America. Kamala Harris created history by becoming the first woman Vice President of the United States of America. Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan took to her Instagram story to cheer for Kamala Harris with her picture and a motivational quote.

's daughter Suhana Khan also took to her Instagram story to congratulate Kamala Harris along with her picture. Ishaan Khatter shared a photo of Kamala Harris on his Instagram story as she became the first woman Vice President of the United States. Gully Boy actor Vijay Varma also shared posts for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris on their win at the 2020 US election. Bollywood actor 's Shaheen Bhatt also shared a post on her Instagram story to congratulate Joe Biden on his win.

Sussanne Khan also shared a post on her Instagram account. The stunner Sussanne Khan wrote in her caption, "Hallelujah!! #joebiden2020." Not just the Bollywood celebs, actors from Hollywood took to their respective social media accounts to congratulate Joe Biden for his victory at the US elections 2020. Celebrities also congratulated Kamala Harris as she created history.

(ALSO READ: US Elections 2020: Priyanka Chopra, Jennifer Aniston, Sophie Turner celebrate as Joe Biden elected President)

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×