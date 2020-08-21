  1. Home
Kareena Kapoor Khan & Swara Bhasker’s Instagram banter will get you excited for the sequel of Veere Di Wedding

Kareena Kapoor Khan was last seen in Angrezi Medium and next, she will be seen in Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha
Soon after making her social media debut, Kareena Kapoor Khan has been enthralling her fans with her candid selfies, with photos of Saif and Taimur and other family photos, and today, Bebo shared two photos. While one is a no make-up selfie wherein Bebo expressed her desire to go on a beachside holiday, the other is a photo clicked during a photoshoot. Amidst a host of comments, one comment that caught our attention was a comment by Swara Bhasker.

While Swara Bhasker wrote, “Aag,” Bebo replied to her saying, “Swarajiiiii veere 2…” Well, this is a clear indication to the sequel to Veere Di Wedding, and also, when Bebo had announced her second pregnancy, Rhea Kapoor, producer of the film, wished Bebo as she wrote, “Congratulations @kareenakapoorkhan my lucky charm, veere for life. Guess which producer is on the other end of Baby Khan no 2? #rulebreakers #foreverheroine,” and to this, Bebo replied, “Can't Wait," with multiple heart emoticons.

Well, for all those who don't know, Rhea announced the first film in 2016, but they had to push the project as Bebo was pregnant with Taimur Ali Khan, and we are sure that once Bebo delivers her second child in 2021, she will start the shooting of the sequel. Earlier, while confirming their pregnancy, Bebo and Saif Ali Khan released a statement that read, “We are very pleased to announce that we are expecting an addition to our family!! Thank you to all our well-wishers for all their love and support. - Saif and Kareena.”

