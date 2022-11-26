Kareena Kapoor Khan switches on the ‘Poo’ mode as she gets ready for shoot: See PICS
Kareena Kapoor Khan switched on the Poo mode and made a fun post on her official Instagram page. In the pictures, Kareena is seen getting ready in front of a mirror.
Kareena Kapoor Khan is back in Mumbai after a long London schedule for her next outing with Hansal Mehta. The celebrated star is currently on a much-needed break from the films but is busy with her other professional commitments. Meanwhile, she is also making sure that she spends time with her kids Taimur and Jeh, and enjoyed a 'Harry Potter' night on Friday with her little sons. Kareena Kapoor Khan later got back to the sets for an ad shoot, and the pictures are now winning the internet.
The talented actress shot for a commercial in Mumbai, in which she will be seen in a gorgeous all-black look. Kareena Kapoor Khan's pictures from the sets have been going viral on the internet for the last few hours. Meanwhile, the actress decided to treat her fans with some candid shots which were clicked when she was getting ready for the shoot, on her official Instagram handle.
Kareena Kapoor Khan switched on her 'Poo' mode for her Instagram post and penned down a fun caption in the signature style of the iconic Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham character. "Good looks... good looks... anddd... good looks... Ok bye," reads Kareena's post.
Kareena Kapoor Khan's work front
The popular star is finally set to make her debut as a producer, with the highly anticipated untitled film, helmed by Hansal Mehta. Kareena Kapoor Khan is co-producing the movie along with the filmmaker, and renowned producers Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor. She is expected to officially launch her production house along with the title and first look poster of the movie, which is touted to be a crime thriller. Kareena Kapoor Khan is said to be playing a detective in the film, which will not have a male lead.
She is also set to make her digital debut with the upcoming Netflix project, helmed by Sujoy Ghosh. The movie, which is said to be an official adaptation of The Devotion of Suspect X, features Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vijay Varma, and Jaideep Ahlawat in the lead roles. The untitled project is expected to release in the first quarter of 2023.
