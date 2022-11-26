Kareena Kapoor Khan switches on the ‘Poo’ mode as she gets ready for shoot: See PICS

Kareena Kapoor Khan is back in Mumbai after a long London schedule for her next outing with Hansal Mehta. The celebrated star is currently on a much-needed break from the films but is busy with her other professional commitments. Meanwhile, she is also making sure that she spends time with her kids Taimur and Jeh, and enjoyed a 'Harry Potter' night on Friday with her little sons. Kareena Kapoor Khan later got back to the sets for an ad shoot, and the pictures are now winning the internet. Kareena Kapoor Khan switches on the 'Poo' mode

The talented actress shot for a commercial in Mumbai, in which she will be seen in a gorgeous all-black look. Kareena Kapoor Khan's pictures from the sets have been going viral on the internet for the last few hours. Meanwhile, the actress decided to treat her fans with some candid shots which were clicked when she was getting ready for the shoot, on her official Instagram handle. Kareena Kapoor Khan switched on her 'Poo' mode for her Instagram post and penned down a fun caption in the signature style of the iconic Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham character. "Good looks... good looks... anddd... good looks... Ok bye," reads Kareena's post. Check out Kareena Kapoor Khan's Instagram post: