Kareena Kapoor Khan switches on Poo mode at Ranbir-Alia's wedding, don't miss Pushpa's Oo Antava plays in BG

At Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's reception, Kareena Kapoor Khan managed to leave everyone in awe with her gorgeous pastel saree look. Not just this, she even managed to have a mini Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham reunion with Karan Johar at the wedding day and well, when that happened, she switched on her "Poo" mode. A proof of this was shared by Karan recently in a video where he and Kareena could be seen recreating the iconic dialogue of Poo from the film. Kareena was seen pouting away as she once again got into Poo's character for Karan's video. What also caught our attention was Pushpa song Oo Antava playing the background.

In the video, Kareena could be seen sitting and pouting away as Karan filmed her and asked, 'Kaun Hai Yeh Jisne Dubara Mudke Tumhe Nahi Dekha (Who didn't turn and give Poo a second look?)" In her response, Kareena looked at Karan and said, "Poo" with a pout. The cute video immediately took over the internet and left fans in awe. Karan also had shared a photo with Kareena and Karisma Kapoor from Ranbir and Alia's wedding and it left netizens in awe of the trio. The song playing in the background in Kareena's video was Oo Antava from Pushpa and well, it left netizens curious about Ranbir-Alia's wedding playlist.

Have a look at Kareena's video here:

Meanwhile, Kareena recently shared a cute photo featuring her, Saif Ali Khan, Jeh and Taimur Ali Khan and penned her struggles to click a perfect family photo. She wrote, "This is what trying to get a family picture looks like…Saifu please smile for the picture…Tim take your finger out of your nose ya…Jeh baba look here…Me: Arrey koi photo lo yar…Click… And this is what I got best guys #TheMen of my life."

Meanwhile, Kareena had managed to wow everyone at Ranbir and Alia's Mehendi ceremony in a pastel-hued Lehenga from Manish Malhotra. The photos from Kareena's Mehendi look also went viral on social media.

Also Read|Alia Bhatt DROPS fun Mehendi pics with Ranbir Kapoor; Groom's surprise act, his ode to Rishi Kapoor win hearts