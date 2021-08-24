Kareena Kapoor Khan switches on Poo mode; Shares a glimpse of her ‘gym class today’ with BFF Amrita Arora

One of Kareena Kapoor Khan’s characters that she portrayed on-screen and which got immensely popular was Poo in Kabhi Khushu Kabhie Gham. Do you all remember her dialogue ‘Gym class today’? Well, the actress’ recent Instagram story will take her fans down memory lane as she writes ‘Gym class today’ while sharing a picture of her working out with her BFF Amrita Arora. Kareena gives her fans a glimpse of what her gym class looked like today, and we bet she is giving some major fitness goals.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Kareena Kapoor Khan posted several pictures and videos. In the first story, we can see an IPad with an ongoing video call. We can see Kareena and Amrita working out in one window while Bebo tries to click a picture. While in the other one, their trainer seems to be teaching them what to do next. The next story is a selfie of Kareena and Amrita with their red cheeks after the workout. Well, that is not it; the next story has Kareena and Amrita doing planks together. In this story, Kareena writes, “BFFs who plank together stay together”.

Take a look:

Well, Kareena Kapoor Khan was recently enjoying her vacay in the Maldives with her husband and her two kids Jehangir Ali Khan and Taimur Ali Khan. The couple had hidden Jeh’s pictures from the world until he was papped while they were headed to the airport. After that, Kareena posted several pictures with her little munchkin from the Maldives.

The actress has been giving fitness goals and inspiring all the mommies out there to shed their pregnancy weight with her workout videos and pictures. What do you think about it? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

