Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu, and Kriti Sanon’s ‘The Crew’ gets a release date

Pinkvilla was the first to report about the major updates for 'The Crew'; from the initial announcement of Kareena Kapoor Khan and Rhea Kapoor’s collaboration to the cast and special appearances, followed by the shooting schedule. Now, we are back with another exciting and most-awaited news. Mark your calendars, the highly-anticipated film produced by the dynamic duo Ektaa R Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor, finally has a release date.

The Crew release date

Ever since the initial announcement, excitement has been building among fans who are eagerly anticipating the chance to witness an all-female cast take the lead in this film. The collaboration between Ektaa Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor, known for their previous successful venture 'Veere Di Wedding,' has generated immense buzz and curiosity surrounding 'The Crew.' It also marks Kareena Kapoor Khan, Rhea Kapoor, and Ektaa Kapoor’s reunion post Veere Di Wedding. Fans can expect this star-studded project to hit the screens on March 22, 2024, promising an enthralling experience.

Joining forces with Kareena Kapoor Khan are renowned actresses Tabu and Kriti Sanon, who are set to deliver power-packed performances that are bound to captivate audiences. In addition to this talented trio, the film also features Diljit Dosanjh and Kapil Sharma, further raising anticipation for the project. It was reported the comedian-turned-actor will make a special appearance in the film.

About the film

As the countdown to 'The Crew' begins, fans are eagerly awaiting more details, trailers, and glimpses into the film's storyline. The collaborative efforts of Ektaa R Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor, the talented cast, and the skilled director have set the stage for what promises to be a remarkable cinematic journey, leaving audiences spellbound with its captivating narrative and powerful performances.

'The Crew' stands as one of the most ambitious endeavors undertaken by Ektaa R Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor. Shot in the vibrant locales of Mumbai and Abu Dhabi, the film promises stunning visuals and a compelling storyline. With the renowned director Rajesh Krishnan at the helm, audiences can expect a well-crafted and engaging cinematic experience.

