Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu and others keep it cool and casual as they step out in the city: See PICS

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu, Huma Qureshi and others Bollywood celebs kept it cool and casual as they stepped out in the city for dinner, on Friday night. See PICS...

Written by Akhila Menon   |  Updated on Mar 04, 2023   |  05:23 AM IST  |  1.8K
Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu
Kareena Kapoor Khan and Tabu spotted in the city (Credits: Viral Bhayani)

Popular celebs of the Hindi film industry, including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu, and many others were spotted in Mumbai city on Friday night, as they stepped out for a dinner. The renowned Bollywood stars, who were spotted at a famous restaurant in Mumbai on Friday night, kept it cool and casual as they posed for the paparazzi photographers. Notably, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Tabu, who are set to share the screen soon in the upcoming film The Crew, reportedly had dinner together on Friday night.

Kareena Kapoor, Tabu, Huma Qureshi keep it casual as they step out for dinner

The Laal Singh Chaddha actress, who had a meeting with some of her film industry colleagues on Friday night, looked simply chic in a casual look. Kareena Kapoor Khan opted for an animal-printed high-neck top, which she teamed up with a pair of black high-waist trousers. She completed her look with a statement green handbag, a sleek bun, dewy makeup, minimal accessories, and a pair of golden heels. Kareena, who was seen leaving the restaurant after dinner, posed with her friends and had a friendly interaction with the photographers.

Kareena Kapooor Khan (Credits: Viral Bhayani)

Kareena Kapoor poses with colleagues (Credits: Viral Bhayani)

Tabu (Credits: Viral Bhayani)

Huma Qureshi (Credits: Viral Bhayani)

Riteish Deshmukh (Credits: Viral Bhayani)

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Randhir Kapoor and Babita move in together; Here's what Kareena Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor think about it

About The Author
Akhila Menon
Akhila Menon
Journalist

Hopelessly in love with Indian cinema, Akhila grew up watching Malayalam and Tamil films and those are still her firs...

Read more

Advertisement

For the latest Bollywood news, Telugu news, entertainment exclusives, gossip, movie reviews, and more, follow the Pinkvilla website and YouTube channel, or head to our social media platforms like Twitter, Facebook, Instagram!

Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!