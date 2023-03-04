Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu and others keep it cool and casual as they step out in the city: See PICS

Popular celebs of the Hindi film industry, including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu, and many others were spotted in Mumbai city on Friday night, as they stepped out for a dinner. The renowned Bollywood stars, who were spotted at a famous restaurant in Mumbai on Friday night, kept it cool and casual as they posed for the paparazzi photographers. Notably, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Tabu, who are set to share the screen soon in the upcoming film The Crew, reportedly had dinner together on Friday night.

Kareena Kapoor, Tabu, Huma Qureshi keep it casual as they step out for dinner

The Laal Singh Chaddha actress, who had a meeting with some of her film industry colleagues on Friday night, looked simply chic in a casual look. Kareena Kapoor Khan opted for an animal-printed high-neck top, which she teamed up with a pair of black high-waist trousers. She completed her look with a statement green handbag, a sleek bun, dewy makeup, minimal accessories, and a pair of golden heels. Kareena, who was seen leaving the restaurant after dinner, posed with her friends and had a friendly interaction with the photographers.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Randhir Kapoor and Babita move in together; Here's what Kareena Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor think about it