Kareena Kapoor Khan & Taimur Ali Khan baked chocolate cake for Karisma Kapoor’s birthday & we want a bite too

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan was last seen in Homi Adajania’s Angrezi Medium starring Irrfan and next, she will be seen romancing Aamir Khan in Laal Singh Chaddha.
Karisma Kapoor celebrated her 46th quarantine birthday yesterday i.e. June 25, 2020, and bang at midnight, birthday wishes started to pour in for our Biwi No 1 actress. From Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Malaika Arora to Amrita Arora, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and others, a host of Bollywood celebs wished the actress but hey, did you know how did Bebo decide to celebrate Lolo’s quarantine birthday. Well, we were sure that Bebo had something super special planned for Lolo and it turned out exactly like that as Kareena and Taimur baked a cake for Karisma. That’s right!

During an interview, this Good Newwz actress revealed that till date, she hasn’t mastered the art of baking a cake and since Karisma Kapoor is amazing at baking, Bebo wishes to bake a cake for her. “My sister’s amazing at it. But on her birthday, Tim (Taimur) and I are going to bake her chocolate cake. I’ll see her that day obviously maintaining social distance – no hugs and no kisses.” Well, if you remember, during lockdown, Karisma had baked a chocolate cake for Kareena and Saif Ali Khan and Bebo had shared a photo of the same on her Instagram, and looks like, Bebo has learnt how to bake a cake.

Yesterday, Kareena, Taimur Ali Khan and Saif Ali Khan were snapped outside their house in Mumbai wearing masks and now we wonder if they visited Lolo to give her the cake and wish her a happy birthday. On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan was last seen in Homi Adajania’s Angrezi Medium starring Irrfan and next, she will be seen romancing Aamir Khan in Laal Singh Chaddha.

Check out Kareena Kapoor Khan's birthday wish for Karisma Kapoor here:

