Like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Taimur Ali Khan takes to workout & does 'lockdown yoga' in a pic shared by his mom

Kareena Kapoor Khan took to social media to share how Taimur Ali Khan was spending the weekend lockdown. She shared a photo where little Taimur could be seen following his mommy's footsteps and doing yoga.
15264 reads Mumbai Updated: April 10, 2021 11:57 am
Like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Taimur Ali Khan takes to workout & does 'lockdown yoga' in a pic shared by his mom
Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan is quite a fitness lover and it now looks like that this love for working out runs in the family. We can say this as Kareena recently shared a photo featuring son Taimur Ali Khan and left netizens in awe as the munchkin was seen doing yoga at home amid the weekend lockdown. A weekend lockdown has been imposed in Maharashtra owing to the COVID 19 cases and amid this, it looks like Kareena and her son are spending time doing yoga together. 

Taking to her Instagram handle, Kareena shared a photo in which Taimur is seen laying on a yoga mat and stretching. While the Laal Singh Chaddha actress did not reveal if Taimur was doing Yoga or was just trying to wake up after a nap, the little munchkin's expressions surely left fans gushing over him. Taimur is seen clad in a white sleeveless tee and blue shorts in the photo where he is seen laying on a red mat on the floor. 

Sharing the photo, Kareena wrote, "Stretching after yoga or stretching after a nap... You'll never know #LockdownYoga." Seeing the photo, fans started commenting on it. Even Saba Ali Khan commented on it and wrote, "Love him...LOADS. Stay safe..my jaan Tim." Riddhima Kapoor Sahni dropped a heart emoticon in the comments. 

Take a look:

Meanwhile, Kareena has been spending time at home amid the rising cases of COVID 19. The actress had returned to work last month, almost 30 days after her second delivery, to shoot a cookery show. On the work front, Kareena will be seen with Aamir Khan in Laal Singh Chaddha. Directed by Advait Chandan, the film is an official adaptation of Forrest Gump. It will release on Christmas 2021. 

