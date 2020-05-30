Kareena Kapoor Khan, Taimur Ali Khan's vacation PIC from South Africa will make you want to go on one yourself

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Taimur Ali Khan's throwback photo from South Africa vacation has all of our attention for the right reasons. Check out the photo here.

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Taimur Ali Khan are undoubtedly one of the most loved mother-son duos as far as Bollywood is concerned and they never fail to make fans go gushing over these two as far as their photos and the sheer love we have for them is concerned. None the less, their photos garner all the attention and love because of TimTim, the most, as he is indeed, the cutest of all, isn't it? Taimur and Kareena have always been a favourite and that continues just yet as well.

Kareena and have always ensured that Taimur travels with them, and they take him along not just to vacations at some of the most exotic places, but in fact, he also accompanied mommy Kareena to work trips on multiple occasions. Today, we came across a click of Kareena with Taimur Ali Khan and in the photo, both of them are seen flaunting their super trendy sunglasses while having a good time in South Africa. This is just one of those photos that serve as proof of how this kid is definitely going to become a fashion icon, much like his mother.

Check out Kareena Kapoor Khan and Taimur Ali Khan's photo here:

On the work front, Kareena was last seen in Angrezi Medium and the actress managed to garner a lot of applause even though her role was a brief one. Before that, she was seen in Good Newwz and the movie did well as far as fan reaction as well as the numbers are concerned. Up ahead, we will see her in Takht as well as co-starrer Laal Singh Chaddha.

Credits :Instagram

