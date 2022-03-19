Kareena Kapoor Khan, Taimur and Jeh return post their Maldives vacay with Karisma Kapoor; PICS

Kareena Kapoor Khan has been making the headlines of late as she has been vacationing in the Maldives. The Jab We Met actress had flown to the tropical paradise early this week and was accompanied by her sons Taimur Ali Khan, Jeh, sister Karisma Kapoor and her kids Samaira and Kiaan Raj. In fact, the divas have been treating fans with beautiful pics from the vacation and the pics went on to grab a lot of attention. And now, Kareena is once again creating a massive buzz as she has returned to Mumbai post her holiday.

In the pics, Kareena was seen dressed in a white shirt and pyjamas with black prints. She had tied her hair in a high bun and completed her look with slippers and sunglasses. Kareena was seen holding Jeh in her arms who looked cute in a white and blue striped t-shirt with black shorts. On the other hand, little Tim was seen wearing a pink t-shirt with track pants. Meanwhile, Karisma Kapoor had also opted for a comfy outfit as they were seen stepping out of the airport.

Take a look at Kareena Kapoor Khan’s pics:

Talking about the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan will be seen making her OTT debut with Sujoy Ghosh’s next movie. The project happens to be a screen adaptation of Japanese author Keigo Higashino’s book The Devotion of Suspect X and will also star Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma. Besides, she is also gearing up for the release of Advait Chandan’s Laal Singh Chaddha opposite Aamir Khan. Also starring Naga Chaitanya, the movie is slated to release on August 11 next year.

