Kareena Kapoor Khan & Taimur head to join Saif Ali Khan for Diwali; Malaika Arora leaves from airport; PHOTOS

Mom to be Kareena Kapoor Khan and Taimur Ali Khan were snapped at the private airport this morning as they headed out of the city to join Saif Ali Khan in Dharamshala for Diwali. Malaika Arora also headed out of the city ahead of Diwali.

Diwali 2020 is almost here and Bollywood celebs this year have different plans for celebration. While most will be celebrating at home with loved ones, soon-to-be-mom Kareena Kapoor Khan and her son Taimur Ali Khan have left for Dharamshala to be with for Diwali celebrations. Not just this, also left Mumbai from the private airport this morning ahead of Diwali. Apparently, she may be heading to join Arjun for Diwali in Dharamshala where Saif too is shooting for the same film, Bhoot Police.

In the photos, Kareena is seen getting out of her car with son Taimur as they head out of the city. Kareena is seen clad in a comfy white UCLA sweatshirt with pants and sneakers. On the other hand, Taimur is also seen opting for a casual OOTD as he joins mommy Kareena in heading to Dharamshala to be with dad Saif Ali Khan on the occasion of Diwali. The Laal Singh Chaddha star and her son are seen sporting a mask as well in the photos. She acknowledged the paparazzi from a distance.

On the other hand, Malaika too is walking towards the private airport as she apparently headed to join for Diwali celebrations. In the photos, Malaika is seen opting for a black sweater with matching pants and boots. Her hair was tied up in a bun and she stopped to pose for the paparazzi from a distance. Well, surely it seems Kareena, Malaika are in for a quiet Diwali celebration this year.

Take a look at Kareena, Taimur and Malaika's photos:

Earlier in an interview with Times of India, Kareena had revealed how she and Saif intend to keep the Diwali celebrations quiet this year. She revealed she will be joining Saif in Dharamshala for a quick holiday with son Taimur. The couple is expecting their second child together and had announced the same a few months back. Since then, fans have been excited about the same. On the work front, Kareena will be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha with . The film will release on Christmas 2021.

Credits :Viral Bhayani

