Kareena Kapoor Khan, Taimur, Jeh, Karisma & others spotted post Babita Kapoor's birthday celebrations; PICS

Former actress Babita Kapoor has turned a year older. Earlier today, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Rima Jain, and other family members were spotted arriving at Randhir Kapoor's house on Thursday to celebrate Babita's 75th birthday today in Bandra. A few hours back, Kareena, Karisma, Taimur Ali Khan, Jeh Ali Khan, Samaira Kapoor, and others were clicked in the city by the paparazzi as they headed home after the Kal Aaj Aur Kal actress' birthday bash.

In the photos, one can see Kareena looking stunning as ever in a red dress as she dished out major summer vibes. The Good Newwz actress completed her look with a statement brown sling bag and black sunglasses. She was also seen carrying her younger son Jeh in her arms as they exited Randhir Kapoor's residence. Karisma was also seen wearing a simple kurta and palazzo pants. She also posed with her daughter Samaira Kapoor. Taimur Ali Khan and Karisma's son Kiaan were also clicked by the shutterbugs.

The gathering comes soon after the Kapoor family was spotted together at the wedding of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt on April 14. Meanwhile, earlier today, Kareena Kapoor wished her mother Babita on her birthday and shared a throwback photo on her social media and wrote, "Happy birthday Mothership. My Maa #No beauty like Mamma's," followed by cake and black heart emojis.

Karisma Kapoor also wished her mother and shared a throwback photo. Sharing the photo, Karisma wrote, "Tum Jiyo hazaro saal, ye meri hai arzu. that's what we wish for everyday...The OG birthday song "Happy birthday to the original Sunita" our Mama Circa - Farz 1967 #75thbirthday #mamalove #happybirthday."

