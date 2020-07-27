Kareena Kapoor Khan & Taimur make for the coolest mother son duo and their throwback PHOTO is proof

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Taimur Ali Khan's pictures instantly go viral whenever they are being shared on social media. Meanwhile, check out one of their rare throwback pictures.

Kareena Kapoor Khan is one of the most popular and stylish actresses of Bollywood. She has been ruling the hearts of the audience for the longest possible time and has a massive fan following in the country. However, giving a tough competition to her is the little guy Taimur Ali Khan who is considered one of the most popular star kids in B-town. Born to Kareena and in December 2016, Tim Tim has grown to be everyone’s favourite.

Kareena undoubtedly shares a strong bond with her son Taimur and multiple instances prove the same. Meanwhile, we have recently come across a throwback picture of the mother-son duo that is hard to miss. The actress looks amazing as always as she is wearing an off-white jacket teamed up with a pair of brown pants. Taimur, on the other hand, is wearing a red t-shirt and black lowers. Moreover, the two of them are twinning in framed sunglasses while posing for the picture.

Check out the throwback picture below:

They make for the most adorable and coolest mother-son duo in Bollywood and there is no denying this fact. Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor Khan was last seen in the movie Angrezi Medium that also featured late Irrfan Khan, Dimple Kapadia, and Radhika Madan in the lead roles. She will be teaming up with for her next movie titled Laal Singh Chaddha that is a remake of the Tom Hanks starrer Forrest Gump.

Credits :Instagram

