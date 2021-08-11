Kareena Kapoor Khan: Taimur was abrupt Caesarean, I had no milk but during Jeh's birth, I had better flow

Kareena Kapoor Khan welcomed her second baby boy, Jeh in the month of February this year. Now, the actor has turned author and already launched her debut book namely, Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Pregnancy Bible. In the book, the star has mentioned her struggle with breastfeeding during both her pregnancies.

Kareena Kapoor articulated, “Taimur was an abrupt Caesarean. I literally had no milk for over 14 days. I was completely dry." Further recalling the memories of desperately feeding her first born Taimur Ali Khan, she added, "My mom and my nurse would be hovering by my side, pressing at my boobs and wondering why 'it' wasn't happening". However, it wasn’t the same during Jeh’s birth as Kareena shared, "(During Jeh's birth), I had much better flow and did manage to nurse him. I'll admit it - breastfeeding him (and doing it exclusively for a few weeks) felt like an achievement!"

On Monday, the Jab We Met star hosted an Instagram live session alongside Bigg Boss OTT host Karan Johar to give fans an insight about her book. During the Instagram live, Kareena candidly spoke about losing her ‘sex-drive’ during her pregnancy days while husband was completely supportive of her. She explained, “But there were times post six-seven months where I felt like… Of course, I was exhausted and I couldn’t get myself to get up sometimes in the morning. But sometimes, it’s just a feeling of repulsion. You are just in a mental state when you don’t know what to think. It’s so important to have a supportive man and most men should not put pressure on their wives to a) look beautiful while they are pregnant and b) feel they are any less. That pressure shouldn’t be there or like ‘this is it, our regular sex life has to be super-active.”

In terms of work, the star is gearing up to feature alongside in the comedy-drama flick, Laal Singh Chaddha. Helmed by Advait Chandan, the plot of the film will trace exemplary events of India’s history unfolding through the perspective of an austistic man. The movie is the remake of the Hollywood film titled Forrest Gump.

ALSO READ| Kareena Kapoor REVEALS losing ‘sex drive’ during pregnancy; Says ‘It’s just a feeling of repulsion’