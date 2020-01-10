Kareena Kapoor Khan takes on the beautiful Punjabi bride avatar for an upcoming sequence in Laal Singh Chaddha

Kareena Kapoor Khan's new photos from the sets of Laal Singh Chaddha have been doing the rounds on social media and she sure looks pretty. Check them out right here.

Kareena Kapoor Khan is currently gearing up for upcoming film with , titled Laal Singh Chaddha. The movie is an official adaptation of 1994 classic, Forrest Gump, and Aamir Khan's look from the movie has been loved by the fans so far. The movie is directed by Advait Chandan and will also star Vijay Sethupati. The movie is likely to get a Christmas release, and if nothing at all, the movie is definitely one of the most awaited films of this year.

Meanwhile, Kareena's latest release Good Newwz has managed to work well with fans while we are also enjoying all these looks from her films in line. While we were recently provided with the first look of Angrezi Medium, we now have some more pictures of Bebo dressed as a Punjabi bride for an upcoming sequence in the film. She is seen wearing a peach pink outfit along with golden jewelry and minimal makeup to go with it.

Meanwhile, in one of her recent interviews, Kareena spoke about a sequel to Veere Di Wedding and said, "Well, I think she (Ekta Kapoor) is planning it. We are all super excited because part one was amazing. Both Rhea and Sonam are fantastic and I love working with them." Reports have it that the script is being talked about while the film is like to release some time in 2021.

