Kareena Kapoor Khan takes the monochrome viral pic challenge up by a notch by sharing Taimur and Inaaya's pics

As Kareena Kapoor Khan takes up the monochrome viral pic challenge, she nails it as she posted adorable pics of Taimur Ali Khan and Inaaya Naumi Kemmu which is breaking the internet.

If you have been using Instagram, this new trend of ladies sharing monochrome pictures must have caught your attention and left you wondering what is it about. Well! It is about the monochrome viral pic challenge wherein women have been asking other women who have been a source of inspiration to them to share a black and white picture and further nominate other ladies to take up the challenge. While the challenge has been all about women empowerment, this challenge has been going viral in Bollywood and several ladies have been taking it up on Instagram

Recently, Kareena Kapoor Khan has nailed the challenge and went on to share a beautiful monochromatic collage of Taimur Ali Khan and Inaaya Naumi Kemmu pics. In the pics, the kids looked adorable as they wore had made caps and posed for the camera. It was difficult to take eyes off Taimur and Inaaya’s cuteness. In the caption, the Jab We Met actress wrote, “Empower. Support. Love. Never lose the child in you” followed by a heart emoticon.

Take a look at Kareena Kapoor Khan’s post about viral pic challenge on Instagram:

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Kareena was last seen in Irrfan starrer Angrezi Medium. She is also gearing up for ’s much talked about Laal Singh Chaddha. On the other hand, Kareena will also be seen in ’s much awaited Takht also starring , Vicky Kaushal, , Anil Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar in the lead.

