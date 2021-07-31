Kareena Kapoor Khan takes a pout break as Saif Ali Khan sweats it out in the gym

Kareena Kapoor Khan has been sweating it out lately, and her Instagram posts are proof. The actress has been trying to get back in shape after her second child has been born. From Yoga to hardcore floor exercises, she has been doing it all. But who doesn’t need a break? And when we talk about Kareena, she sure needs her break. And her fans would love to see her take a break and take a pouting selfie, isn’t it?

Kareena Kapoor Khan recently took to her Instagram stories and posted her gorgeous selfie. She was in the gym, but it looks like Bebo took a quick pout break. However, was dedicatedly working out, while Kareena took the selfie. He was so engrossed in his workout that he might not have realised that his wifey was taking a selfie.

Check it out:

Well, we wouldn’t blame Kareena Kapoor Khan as it is a lovely Saturday morning and who feels like working out on the weekend?

Kareena had recently posted a picture in her Instagram story of her acing the yogasanas, and her trainer even gave her the title of OG Yogini. With the way the diva has been working out, we bet she would be flaunting her perfect figure in the next few months. Till then, we can keep enjoying her workout videos, pictures, and selfies.

