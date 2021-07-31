Kareena Kapoor Khan takes a pout break as Saif Ali Khan sweats it out in the gym

7 hours ago  |  41.3K
   
Kareena Kapoor Khan takes a pout break as Saif Ali Khan sweats it out in the gym (Pic credit - Kareena Kapoor Khan/Instagram)
Advertisement

Kareena Kapoor Khan has been sweating it out lately, and her Instagram posts are proof. The actress has been trying to get back in shape after her second child has been born. From Yoga to hardcore floor exercises, she has been doing it all. But who doesn’t need a break? And when we talk about Kareena, she sure needs her break. And her fans would love to see her take a break and take a pouting selfie, isn’t it?

Kareena Kapoor Khan recently took to her Instagram stories and posted her gorgeous selfie. She was in the gym, but it looks like Bebo took a quick pout break. However, Saif Ali Khan was dedicatedly working out, while Kareena took the selfie. He was so engrossed in his workout that he might not have realised that his wifey was taking a selfie.

Check it out:

Well, we wouldn’t blame Kareena Kapoor Khan as it is a lovely Saturday morning and who feels like working out on the weekend?

Kareena had recently posted a picture in her Instagram story of her acing the yogasanas, and her trainer even gave her the title of OG Yogini. With the way the diva has been working out, we bet she would be flaunting her perfect figure in the next few months. Till then, we can keep enjoying her workout videos, pictures, and selfies.

What do you think of this lovely selfie? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

ALSO READ: Kareena Kapoor Khan shares her ‘Friday Night’ vibes in the latest PIC; Seen yet?

Advertisement

Credits: Kareena Kapoor Khan/Instagram


Comments
Anonymous : Lol filter aunty
REPLY 0 3 hours ago
Anonymous : So who are the paid fans on the comments section
REPLY 0 3 hours ago
Anonymous : How is this a story and who needs to see her pout?
REPLY 0 3 hours ago
Anonymous : Kareena time to show your new baby pout. Your fans want to see it.
REPLY 0 3 hours ago
Anonymous : So pretty. Can't belive she's 40.
REPLY 0 4 hours ago
Anonymous : She is fit but she does look 40.
REPLY 0 3 hours ago
Anonymous : Lord have mercy !!
REPLY 3 5 hours ago
Anonymous : Beautiful pout as always!!
REPLY 1 5 hours ago
Anonymous : Ugly and manly
REPLY 1 7 hours ago
Anonymous : You
REPLY 1 7 hours ago
Anonymous : she is very beautiful not like you
REPLY 1 6 hours ago
Anonymous : Agreed
REPLY 0 3 hours ago

Introducing Rooms

Connect, Post, Share, Repeat !!

EXPLORE

Popular posts in Rooms

View All