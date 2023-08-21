Kareena Kapoor Khan takes sons Jehangir and Taimur Ali Khan to art exhibition; pics from their visit go VIRAL

Kareena Kapoor Khan has a strong social media game, and she loves sharing glimpses of her day-to-day life with her hubby Saif Ali Khan and their sons Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir, on Instagram. Yesterday, Bebo shared some pictures as she visited a visual art exhibition at Mumbai’s NMACC (Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre), with her sons Taimur and Jehangir. Now, some more pictures from their visit have surfaced on social media, and they are unmissable!

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Taimur and Jenhagir visit art exhibition

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Taimur and Jehangir explored the ‘Run As Slow As You Can’ exhibition at the NMACC on Sunday. One of the pictures from their visit shows Kareena with her sons, posing for a picture at the ‘spaghetti world’. While Kareena and Taimur are all smiles, Jeh is seen with a cute expression on his face. Bebo looked uber-chic in a yellow shirt paired with black tights and matching boots. Meanwhile, in another picture, Taimur is seen lying on a bed, while Kareena clicks his picture on her phone. Kareena, Taimur and Jeh are also seen exploring galleries at NMACC in other pictures.

In a video shared by NMACC on Instagram, Kareena spoke about her experience at the exhibition. She said, “My two boys Taimur and Jeh love coming here. They feel they get transported to another world.” Check out the pictures and the video below.

Kareena also shared glimpses from their visit on her Instagram Jeh staring at a watermelon art installation. "Watermelon is my favourite fruit," wrote Kareena. Meanwhile, Bebo also shared a mirror selfie, that gave a glimpse of the art exhibition. "Spectacular," she wrote.

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s work front

On the work front, Kareena will next be seen in The Crew, co-starring Tabu, Kriti Sanon and Diljit Dosanjh. The film will release on March 22, 2024. Apart from this, Bebo will also star in Sujoy Ghosh’s thriller, based on the book The Devotion of Suspect X. It also stars Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat. She also has Hansal Mehta’s next in the pipeline.

