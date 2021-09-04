Kareena Kapoor Khan takes Taimur and Jeh to visit grandpa Randhir Kapoor; PHOTOS

Kareena Kapoor Khan is a proud mommy of two kids Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh and she has aced the art of striking a perfect balance between personal and professional life. While Bebo is known for her dedication to work, she makes sure to spend quality time with her kids as and when possible. Needless to say, it is always a treat to watch the Pataudi Begum with her little princes. Interestingly, the mother and sons trio recently grabbed the attention as they stepped out together to head to Randhir Kapoor’s house.

In the pics, Kareena was seen holding baby Jeh in her arms as she stepped out of her building. The Laal Singh Chaddha actress kept it casual in a white t-shirt which had ‘heart breaker’ written on it. She completed her look with tie-dye pyjamas, a pair of white sneakers and had tied her hair in a back bun. On the other hand, little Tim looked cute in his blue t-shirt and denims which was paired with a pair of blue shoes. Interestingly, Kareena had also treated her fans with a cute, goofy selfie on Instagram with her elder son Taimur. She had captioned it as “What’s on my t shirt Tim? You” along with heart emoticons.

Take a look at Kareena Kapoor Khan’s pics with her kids:

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Kareena will be seen playing the female lead in starrer Laal Singh Chaddha which happens to be the remake of Hollywood classic Forrest Gump. The is Advait Chandan directorial will mark Kareena’s third collaboration with Aamir after 3 Idiots and Talaash.

