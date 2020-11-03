Kareena Kapoor Khan takes a trip down memory lane as she drops cute UNSEEN photo of chilling with her cousins

Kareena Kapoor Khan took to social media to reshare cousin Armaan Jain's Instagram story that had a cute throwback photo of her chilling with him, Aadar Jain and Nitasha Nanda. The photo left the star in awe and fans could not stop gushing over it.

Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan often treats fans to adorable photos of her son Taimur Ali Khan and while spending time with them at home. The Laal Singh Chaddha star is expecting her second child and often, she steps out to meet her family in the city. Amid this, Kareena keeps her fans updated about her shenanigans, and some of the photos she shares are a treat for all. And speaking of this, the star dropped a major throwback photo with her cousins Aadar Jain, Armaan Jain, Nitasha Nanda, and left everyone in awe.

On Tuesday, Kareena reposted a photo shared by Armaan on his Instagram story where she along with Aadar, him, and Nitasha could be seen chilling with each other. However, the cutest part about the same was the fact that it was of the good old days when Armaan and Aadar were little boys and Kareena looked like she was in her early teens. The cute throwback photo surely brought back endearing memories for the star as she treated fans with it on her social media handle too.

While sharing the cute photo, Armaan tagged Kareena, Nitasha, and Aadar in the same and wrote, "#throwback to chilling with my 3 sisters @aadarjain @nandanitasha @kareenakapoorkhan." He added laughter emoticons in the end. Kareena reshared it on her Instagram story with heart emoticons.

Take a look at Kareena Kapoor Khan's throwback photo:

Meanwhile, recently, Kareena spent a day at home with her mom Babita and shared a cute photo of her giving her a head massage. The adorable photo of the mom-to-be relaxing at home with her mother left fans in complete awe. A while back, Kareena and Saif announced that they are expecting an addition to their family. Since then, fans of the star are excited about the same. On the work front, Kareena wrapped up Laal Singh Chaddha shooting last month with . It will release on Christmas 2021.

Credits :Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram

