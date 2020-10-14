Kareena Kapoor Khan takes us inside her 'makeup van shenanigans' with team & her perfect pout steals the show

Kareena Kapoor Khan took to her social media handle to repost a photo with her makeup team. The gorgeous actress shared a glimpse of their fun together inside their vanity van.

Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan has been keeping her Instagram family entertained all throughout the lockdown as she kept sharing glimpses of her fun at home with and Taimur Ali Khan on the same. While the actress stayed away from social media for a long time, she made her debut on Instagram in March 2020. Now, she often shares photos related to her personal and work life and recently, her photo with her makeup team has grabbed everyone's attention.

Taking to her Instagram story, Kareena reposted a photo shared by makeup artist Tarannum Khan. In the photo, the gorgeous star could be seen sitting in her vanity van while her team of makeup artists was seen standing behind her. Bebo seemed to be in the mood for fun as she could be seen nailing her signature pout while goofing around with her team. Kareena was seen with her hair left open as she posed with all the women in her vanity van.

She shared the photo on her Instagram story with heart emoticons and gave fans a glimpse of how she and her team have fun inside the vanity van while working. Seeing the same, fans of the actress were left impressed and her signature pout grabbed the attention too.

Take a look at Kareena Kapoor Khan's photo:

Meanwhile, the actress is expecting her second child with Saif Ali Khan after Taimur Ali Khan. A few weeks back, Kareena, Saif and Taimur were snapped leaving for New Delhi where she was expected to join the shoot for Laal Singh Chaddha with . The actress will be seen with Aamir in the film. The film is an official adaptation of Tom Hanks starrer Forrest Gump and is helmed by Advait Chandan. It will be released on Christmas 2021.

Credits :Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram

