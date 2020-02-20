Kareena Kapoor Khan on Takht: I don’t see anyone better than Karan Johar making this film on Mughal Empire

As Kareena Kapoor Khan is eager to work in Takht, she is all praises for director Karan Johar who will be directing the historical drama.

Kareena Kapoor Khan, who has been impressing the audience with her diverse roles in her career of over two decades, is coming up with some interesting movies now. The diva will be seen in starrer Laal Singh Chaddha and directorial multi-starrer period drama Takht. While the fans are excited about watching Bebo in two different roles in the movies, the Veere Di Wedding actress recently got candid about Takhat and was all praises for director Karan Johar for making this historical drama.

Interestingly, Takht will mark Bebo’s collaboration with KJo after almost a decade. They had last worked together in 2001 release Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. During her recent interview with Anupama Chopra, Kareena spoke about Takht and called it a fabulous, opulent and brave movie. Furthermore, the diva asserted that she feels that no one except KJo could make this movie on the Mughal empire with this kind of setting and star cast. “It’s a difficult script to tackle but I think he is ready for it. He has always done different films and constantly tried to evolve himself,” Kareena was quoted saying. Besides, the actress also stated that she is excited about Takht as this is the first time that she is trying her hands on this genre of historical drama.

To note, apart from Kareena Kapoor Khan, Takht will also star , Vicky Kaushal, , Anil Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar in key roles. Touted as one of KJo’s most ambitious project, the movie will revolve around the Mughal reign of emperor Shah Jahan wherein Aurangzeb killed Dara Shikoh. Although an official release date is yet to be announced, Takht is likely to hit the screens this year.

Credits :Film Companion

Read More