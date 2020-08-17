Kareena Kapoor Khan talks about motherhood & Taimur Ali Khan and how he brings out the best and worst in her

Kareena Kapoor Khan was last seen sharing screen space with late actor Irrfan in Angrezi Medium, and next, she will be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha.

While the nation continues to obsess over Kareena Kapoor Khan and ’s son- Taimur Ali Khan, the couple wowed the internet when they announced that they are expecting their second child soon. Yes, a few days back, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan released an official statement announcing that they are pregnant and soon after, fans showered immense love on the couple. Now today, during an interview, while this Good Newwz actress is pregnant, she got talking about motherhood, and Taimur Ali Khan and how he has changed her as a person and how he manages to bring out the best and worst in her.

Just like any other mother, Kareena, too, loses her patience when Taimur Ali Khan fusses over food, and also revealed that as a mother, she is overprotective because Taimur is her first child. “I’m overprotective. I’m also a first-time mother. This journey is teaching me something new each day. Taimur is also teaching me the kind of mother he wants me to be. He brings out the best in me and also the worst. Because even I lose patience sometimes,” shared Kareena. Just like other kids, Taimur fusses over food, and when he refuses to each certain kinds of food, Bebo ends up losing her patience but at the end, they battle it out together.

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan was last seen sharing screen space with Irrfan and next, she will be seen in starrer in Laal Singh Chaddha.

