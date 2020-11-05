Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tara Sutaria, Aadar & others gather for family dinner amid Karwa Chauth celebration; PICS

Many of the Bollywood celebs gathered for mini celebrations on the occasion of Karwa Chauth. Kareena Kapoor Khan, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Tara Sutaria, Neetu Kapoor and others also had a get-together.

=The entire country celebrated Karwa Chauth on November 4, 2020. Netizens and celebs alike have shared sneak peeks of the celebrations on social media. There is no second doubt about it that the Coronavirus pandemic did not dampen the festive spirits of the people. Most importantly, everyone adhered to the new normal while celebrating the festival. Numerous Bollywood celebs also observed the occasion with their loved ones and close friends. Meanwhile, a few of them also hosted mini parties and get-togethers.

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni has now shared pictures of a get together of that sort on Instagram. Attending the same are the likes of Kareena Kapoor Khan, Randhir Kapoor, , Nitasha Nanda, Manoj Jain, Rima Jain, Armaan Jain and his wife Anissa Malhotra, Aadar Jain and his ladylove Tara Sutaria. As mentioned by Riddhima in the caption, they have gathered for a family dinner. One can also figure out by looking at some of their outfits that they celebrated Karwa Chauth too.

Check out the pictures below:

Bebo looks ravishing as usual as she wears a floral pink outfit and proudly flaunts her baby bump. Meanwhile, Tara Sutaria and Aadar Jain grab attention yet again as they pose together for the camera. They are seen twinning in white outfits. The Student of the Year 2 actress is often spotted accompanying Aadar to various events and occasions. Meanwhile, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Anissa Malhotra, and Rima Jain are seen wearing all-red outfits while keeping in mind the auspicious occasion of Karwa Chauth.

Credits :Riddhima Kapoor Sahni Instagram

