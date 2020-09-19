Like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tara Sutaria takes to yoga at home giving us the perfect weekend motivation; PHOTOS

On the work front, after making her debut with SOTY2, Tara Sutaria was seen romancing Sidharth Malhotra in Marjaavaan

Tara Sutaria made her Bollywood debut with Punit Malhotra’s Student of the year 2 co-starring Tiger Shroff and Ananya Panday and later, she featured in films such as Marjaavaan. Now prior to the pandemic, we used to often snap Tara Sutaria out and about the city, however, due to the lockdown, Tara is mostly home. From cooking to working out and catching up on zoom calls, Tara has been doing it all and today, this SOTY2 actress took to Instagram to share a series of photos while she doing yoga at home.

In the said photo, we can see Tara nailing an all white look- white bralette and jeggings and in both the photos, Tara is seen doing yoga asanas. From nailing the wheel pose to the cobra pose, Tara is clearly a pro at yoga and alongside the photo, her caption read, “Eats kale once…” Now we all know that Tara is dating Aadar Jain and during an interview with Pinkvilla, Tara Sutaria opened up about her relationship as she said, “If something that's beautiful, wonderful and magical and something that everyone craves in their lives, then I don't think you need to hide it at all. I'm a really private person and I hadn't spoken about it earlier so people can think what they want to think.”

On the work front, after making her debut with SOTY2, Tara was seen romancing in Marjaavan and as per reports, the actress will be seen in Mohit Suri’s Ek Villain 2 and in the film, the actress will be singing too. Also, when Tara was asked if she has any plans to cut a music album, she said that she is definitely going to cut an album someday. “Because I always say this that music is my first love. I'm also singing for Villain, so I have got equipment at home and working on the music with Mohit sir,” shared the actress

