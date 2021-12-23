Kareena Kapoor Khan teaches the right combination for a perfect selfie and leaves us in awe; See PIC

Kareena Kapoor Khan might be battling COVID 19 these days but the deadly virus has failed to dim her panache. The actress, who is in isolation these days, is quite active on social media and keeping her fans intrigued with updates about her quarantine journey. Keeping up with her trajectory, the COVID 19 positive actress has once again taken the social media by a storm as she went on to share her first selfie post her diagnosis on her Instagram account.

Taking to her Instagram story, the Jab We Met actress shared a quick selfie wherein she was giving out some tips to get a perfect selfie. In the pic, Kareena was dressed in a yellow coloured shirt and pyjama and was flaunting her perfect pout while keeping her tresses open. Undoubtedly, the fans have been missing her pout selfies for a while now. In the caption, Bebo wrote, “Pyjamas, lipstick and pout… quite the combination. Try it!!” along with heart emoticons and resting on couch sticker.

Take a look at Kareena Kapoor Khan’s first selfie post COVID 19 diagnosis:

For the uninitiated, Kareena had tested positive for COVID 19 early this month and reportedly contracted the virus at a private dinner. Confirming the news, Kareena wrote, “I have tested positive for Covid. I immediately isolated myself while following all medical protocols. I request anyone who has come in contact with me to please get tested. My family and staff are also double vaccinated. They are currently not showing any symptoms. Thankfully, I am feeling ok and hope to be up and about soon.”