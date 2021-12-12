Kareena Kapoor Khan teaches us how to choose comfort over style yet look fashionable in a jumper & hoodie; PIC

Kareena Kapoor Khan never fails to create an impression on her fans whenever she steps out of her house. Her fashion game is always on point. Even though she chooses comfort over style the diva looks effortlessly stylish. Well, the actress was spotted in the city yet again today and the paps made sure to capture her in their frame. Kareena’s attire oozed out lazy Sunday vibes and she looked stylish in her jumper and hoodie as she walked towards her car.