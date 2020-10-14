Kareena Kapoor Khan teams up the classic denim jacket with black skinny pants in THIS throwback PHOTO

Kareena Kapoor Khan is undeniably one of the most stylish actresses in the Bollywood film industry. Meanwhile, check out a throwback photo of the actress.

Kareena Kapoor Khan is a true fashionista and her stunning pictures prove the same. There is not a single time when Bebo has not mesmerized us with her ravishing avatars. Be it a traditional saree or be it a modern pantsuit, the Laal Singh Chaddha slays everything like a pro! And that is why it is not only her acting skills but also style statements that draw a massive fan following. Meanwhile, we have come across a throwback picture of the actress.

Kareena is seen posing with her team in this picture against the backdrop of a picturesque location. And once again, Bebo’s stylish outfit grabs our attention here. The diva is wearing a classic blue denim jacket along with a pair of black skinny pants. She also wears a pair of cool shades that perfectly match her outfit of the day. The Angrezi Medium actress lets down her lustrous hair as usual while posing for the camera.

Check out the throwback picture below:

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Kareena Kapoor Khan last appeared in the movie Angrezi Medium that also featured the late Irrfan Khan, Radhika Madan, Dimple Kapadia, and others in the lead roles. The gorgeous beauty will next feature in Laal Singh Chaddha alongside none other than himself. The two of them have earlier collaborated in hit movies like 3 Idiots and Talaash. On the personal front, Bebo is all set to embrace motherhood again as she is going to welcome her second child soon.

Also Read: Kareena Kapoor Khan shares an adorable PHOTO of Taimur with a bat; Asks 'any place in the IPL?’

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×