Kareena Kapoor Khan thanks everyone for the birthday wishes; Says ‘It’s been an amazing day’

Kareena Kapoor Khan is one of the most beautiful actresses in Bollywood. She celebrated her birthday on September 21. And to make her day more special, the actress along with , Taimur, and Jeh has flown to an undisclosed destination. She has celebrated her birthday away from the city on a tropical island. Her Instagram feed is filled with her recent vacation pictures. Well, many celebrities also took to their social handle and wished the actress on her birthday.

Today, the actress took to her official Instagram stories and thanked everyone for their lovely wishes. Kareena writes, “Overwhelmed... Thank you to each and every one of you for all the love. Tried to respond to everyone... sorry if I missed anyone. It's been an amazing day.” Kareena had shared a stunning photo with her husband Saif Ali Khan on her birthday. She only used a heart emoji. In the photo, Saif can be seen holding her close as the actors look the other way.

In her hand, Kareena can be seen wearing her watch as well as a couple of golden statement bangles and a diamond bracelet with her massive diamond ring also in the frame.

Take a look at the post here:

On the work front, Kareena has wrapped up with her upcoming film ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ which also stars . The movie is an official Hindi adaptation of the Hollywood movie, ‘Forrest Gump’ that starred Tom Hanks. Kareena also has ’s period drama, ‘Takht’.

Also Read: Kareena Kapoor Khan shares her many vacation moods & reveals baby Jeh's 'forever mood'