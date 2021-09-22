Kareena Kapoor Khan thanks everyone for the birthday wishes; Says ‘It’s been an amazing day’

Updated on Sep 22, 2021 09:50 AM IST  |  18.2K
   
Kareena Kapoor Khan thanks everyone for the birthday wishes; Says ‘It’s been an amazing day’
Advertisement

Kareena Kapoor Khan is one of the most beautiful actresses in Bollywood. She celebrated her birthday on September 21. And to make her day more special, the actress along with Saif Ali Khan, Taimur, and Jeh has flown to an undisclosed destination. She has celebrated her birthday away from the city on a tropical island. Her Instagram feed is filled with her recent vacation pictures. Well, many celebrities also took to their social handle and wished the actress on her birthday.

Today, the actress took to her official Instagram stories and thanked everyone for their lovely wishes. Kareena writes, “Overwhelmed... Thank you to each and every one of you for all the love. Tried to respond to everyone... sorry if I missed anyone. It's been an amazing day.” Kareena had shared a stunning photo with her husband Saif Ali Khan on her birthday. She only used a heart emoji. In the photo, Saif can be seen holding her close as the actors look the other way. 

In her hand, Kareena can be seen wearing her watch as well as a couple of golden statement bangles and a diamond bracelet with her massive diamond ring also in the frame.

Take a look at the post here:

On the work front, Kareena has wrapped up with her upcoming film ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ which also stars Aamir Khan. The movie is an official Hindi adaptation of the Hollywood movie, ‘Forrest Gump’ that starred Tom Hanks. Kareena also has Karan Johar’s period drama, ‘Takht’.

Also Read: Kareena Kapoor Khan shares her many vacation moods & reveals baby Jeh's 'forever mood'

Advertisement

Credits: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram


Comments
Anonymous : Make your life so amazing that your birthday is just another day.
REPLY 0 1 hour ago
Anonymous : I do love Kareena!♡♡♡ why indian people are so obsessed for White skin???
REPLY 0 1 hour ago
Anonymous : Beautiful woman having beautiful kids and hubby
REPLY 0 2 hours ago
Anonymous : Jehangir is photocopy of Saba Ali Khan Pataudi
REPLY 1 2 hours ago
Anonymous : Ugly buddhi !
REPLY 1 3 hours ago
Anonymous : If only we can overcome our obsession with white skin!then we wuld realise who the good lookers r
REPLY 1 3 hours ago
Anonymous : Anita hasnandinis son is one of the most gud luking kids ever ever seen….not even cute…damn gud luking!
REPLY 0 3 hours ago

Introducing Rooms

Connect, Post, Share, Repeat !!

EXPLORE

Popular posts in Rooms

View All