Kareena Kapoor Khan thinks Saif Ali Khan 'wears charm effortlessly'; calls Ranveer Singh 'super stylish'

Kareena Kapoor Khan is currently preparing for her OTT debut in Jaane Jaan. As she promotes the film, Kareena has been setting fashion trends with her stylish outfits and looks. The actress has a knack for balancing glamor and comfort during public appearances. In a recent interview, Kareena discussed her personal style and expressed her admiration for Ranveer Singh's fashion sense. She also referred to her husband, Saif Ali Khan, as the most stylish man.

Kareena Kapoor Khan on Ranveer Singh's style

In a recent conversation with The Indian Express, Kareena Kapoor Khan shared her thoughts on personal style and expressed admiration for Ranveer Singh’s fashion sense. She mentioned, “I think style is just so personal; it's all about comfort. Now style is so different. People are wearing such different things these days. For me, it's all about elegance and style. I think everybody's loving Ranveer Singh these days; he's super stylish.”

Kareena Kapoor Khan calls Saif Ali Khan 'most stylish man'

Kareena Kapoor Khan called her husband, Saif Ali Khan, as the most stylish man in her opinion. She stated, “For me, Saif is the most stylish man, for sure. It's just the way he carries himself. He's also just very unaffected. He keeps firing at me that you guys are doing some airport look. He's like, 'I am just dressing and going to the airport like a normal person.' He's like, 'What is this, why?' I keep telling him that no, no, put this, wear this, but he's like, 'Keep quiet, you do that, you let me be,' and then everyone's just like 'Oh my god, he's so stylish and and he's so cool.' So I think he just wears his charm and elegance really effortlessly."

On being asked about his torn shirts, she added, "Oh god, I'm going to tell him that for sure. I'm like, 'Saif, just buy another track pant.' He likes his purana purana t-shirts. I think the comfort, it's more about the attachment to it rather than anything else.”

Regarding Kareena Kapoor Khan's upcoming project, Jaane Jaan is an intriguing thriller directed by Sujoy Ghosh. The film also stars Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat in pivotal roles. It's scheduled to have its premiere on Netflix on September 21st.

