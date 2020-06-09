Kareena Kapoor Khan time travels to Sonam Kapoor’s wedding as she wishes her ‘veere for life’ on her birthday

Kareena Kapoor Khan took to social media to pen a sweet wish for her best friend and Veere Di Wedding co-star Sonam Kapoor on her birthday. Along with the wish, Kareena shared a sweet throwback photo with Sonam.

Birthdays are a special occasion and for actress , it seems her important day has been turned into a fun one by her family and friends. Her close friend and Veere Di Wedding co-star Kareena Kapoor Khan surprised her with the most adorable birthday wish ever. Not just this, Kareena even became a part of Sonam’s husband Anand Ahuja’s surprise photoshoot for his wife’s birthday and was a part of a huge group photograph with Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi and others.

Now, Kareena took to Instagram to pen a sweet wish for Sonam and also shared a sweet memory from her wedding. Kareena wrote, “Veeres for life... happy birthday you brave girl @sonamkapoor.” Not just this, Kareena shared an adorable throwback photo from Sonam’s wedding with Anand. In the photo, a happy bride Sonam can be seen hugging Kareena as they get caught in the frame in a candid moment. The sweet memory is a reminder of the friendship that Sonam and Kareena share with each other.

Meanwhile, a day back, Sonam returned to Mumbai ahead of her 35th birthday and celebrated the occasion with her family in Mumbai. Anand surprised Sonam with a sweet group photograph of people she cares about as well. Last night, Sonam celebrated her birthday at home with Rhea Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and other members of her family and photos were shared on social media. Sonam and Kareena were seen together in Veere Di Wedding and their banter as BFFS was loved in the film. Now, on Sonam’s special day, Kareena left no stone unturned in making her friend feel special. Meanwhile, wishes have been pouring in for Sonam since last night. Even fans of Sonam have started a trend, 'Happy Birthday Sonam' on twitter to wish their favorite star on her special day.

Here is Kareena Kapoor Khan's wish for Sonam Kapoor:

