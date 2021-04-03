Kareena Kapoor Khan treats fan with a throwback pic from Switzerland vacation; Leaves Karisma Kapoor in awe

Kareena Kapoor Khan, who will be next seen in Laal Singh Chaddha, has shared a throwback pic on Instagram and is breaking the internet for all the right reasons.

The COVID 19 pandemic has changed a lot of things in our lives and introduced us to a new normal. While masks and sanitisers have become our permanent companions, a lot of travel restrictions have also been imposed and we have been cooped up in our places. Needless to say, each one of us has been missing our travel days and are hoping for them to return soon. Interestingly, Kareena Kapoor Khan is no different either as the diva is also missing travelling to different places.

This was evident from her recent Instagram post wherein the Pataudi Begum shared a throwback picture from her Switzerland vacation. In the pic, the Jab We Met actress was seen wearing a black coloured turtle neck top and was posing for a selfie sitting on a couch with the backdrop of Swiss Alps. In the caption, Bebo even mentioned how much she wants to return to the good old days. She wrote, “Apres ski days. Will they return?” along with a heart emoticon. Kareena’s pic was an instant hit among netizens who showered immense love on her. This isn’t all. Her sister Karisma Kapoor was also in awe of her panache and commented, “When, when you look stun.”

Take a look at Kareena Kapoor Khan’s post:

Meanwhile, Bebo, who had recently welcomed her second child with , has resumed work a month after her delivery. Speaking about the work front, the actress will be seen in starrer Laal Singh Chaddha. Helmed by Advait Chandan, the movie happens to be the Bollywood remake of Hollywood classic Forrest Gump.

Also Read: Kareena Kapoor Khan styles up an oversized casual look with a neckpiece as she visits Karisma Kapoor; PHOTOS

Share your comment ×