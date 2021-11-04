Kareena Kapoor Khan treats fans with beautiful family pic on Diwali; Saif Ali Khan, Taimur twin in kurta

Kareena Kapoor Khan is one of the actresses in Bollywood who is quite active on social media. The Pataudi Begum is often seen sharing beautiful pictures from her happy family moments and it is indeed a treat for the fans. And while the nation is celebrating Diwali today, all eyes were on Bebo’s Instagram handle to get a glimpse of her celebration for this festival of light. Needless to say, Kareena managed to win hearts as she shared a beautiful family pic from her Diwali celebrations.

In the pic, the Jab We Met actress looked stunning in her pink coloured long kurta with golden embroidery and sharara. She had completed her look with a back bun and jewellery. Kareena was seen holding Jeh Ali Khan in her arms who looked adorable in his white outfit. On the other hand, Saif and Taimur were seen twinning in grey kurta and white pyjama and made a perfect father and son duo. She captioned the image as, “The only one who can distract me from posing… Happy Diwali insta fam…love you all..#the men of my life” along with heart emoticons.

Take a look at Kareena Kapoor Khan's post:

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Kareena will be next seen in Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha. Helmed by Advait Chandan, the movie happens to be the official Bollywood remake of Hollywood classic Forrest Gump starring Tom Hanks. Laal Singh Chaddha will mark Kareena’s third collaboration with Aamir after 3 Idiots and Talaash. On the other hand, she will also be seen in Karan Johar’s much anticipated multi-starrer period drama Takht along with Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Anil Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar.