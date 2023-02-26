Kareena Kapoor Khan tried these 5 looks for 3 Idiots; Fans begin comparing with Anushka Sharma

It’s been around four years since the release of Rajkumar Hirani’s 3 Idiots. It still remains one of the most loved films. The great bond between the three friends, Rancho, Raju, and Farhan, Rancho’s life lessons for his friends, Pia’s love for Rancho, and Chatur’s race towards the top; the movie is packed with entertainment, life lessons, bromance, and romance. Earlier this month, Vidhu Vinod Chopra Films, the producer of 3 Idiots, shared the audition clip of Madhavan for the role of Farhan Quereshi on their social media handle. Yesterday, fans reacted again as this time they shared images from the look test of Kareena Kapoor Khan for the role of Pia.

The account uploaded five photos. The first photo showed Kareena in a causal everyday look in green kurti and with her hair tied in a ponytail. The next picture shows her in Maharashtrian look in a purple saree with some jewelry and a red blouse and her pink spectacles that we saw in the film. The third photo shows Kareena in another casual wear, wearing a pink top, blue scarf and holding a bag over her shoulders. The fourth look showed her in a bob cut, wearing a pink and white kurti. Finally, there is the iconic look of Kareena as Pia, in an orange top, wearing a red helmet, complete with kohl-rimmed eyes.