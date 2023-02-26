Kareena Kapoor Khan tried these 5 looks for 3 Idiots; Fans begin comparing with Anushka Sharma
Vidhu Vinod Chopra Films shared look test for Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Pia in 3 Idiots. Fans get nostalgic and react to each look.
It’s been around four years since the release of Rajkumar Hirani’s 3 Idiots. It still remains one of the most loved films. The great bond between the three friends, Rancho, Raju, and Farhan, Rancho’s life lessons for his friends, Pia’s love for Rancho, and Chatur’s race towards the top; the movie is packed with entertainment, life lessons, bromance, and romance. Earlier this month, Vidhu Vinod Chopra Films, the producer of 3 Idiots, shared the audition clip of Madhavan for the role of Farhan Quereshi on their social media handle. Yesterday, fans reacted again as this time they shared images from the look test of Kareena Kapoor Khan for the role of Pia.
The account uploaded five photos. The first photo showed Kareena in a causal everyday look in green kurti and with her hair tied in a ponytail. The next picture shows her in Maharashtrian look in a purple saree with some jewelry and a red blouse and her pink spectacles that we saw in the film. The third photo shows Kareena in another casual wear, wearing a pink top, blue scarf and holding a bag over her shoulders. The fourth look showed her in a bob cut, wearing a pink and white kurti. Finally, there is the iconic look of Kareena as Pia, in an orange top, wearing a red helmet, complete with kohl-rimmed eyes.
Fans' reaction
The photos have been uploaded on Instagram with the caption, “@kareenakapoorkhan‘s look test for Pia in 3 Idiots.” Fans of Kareena and the movie were nostalgic seeing the photos on social media, and they expressed their views for each look. One user commented, “prettiest and the best”, another wrote, “Helmet and shaadi ka jora>>” While one wrote, “Thank you guys for sharing some of unseen, pia is always special.”
Some fans also noted that Rajkumar Hirani transferred a few of these looks to Anushka Sharma in PK. The fourth look that showed Kareena in a bob cut and kurti is identical to Anushka’s look in the movie. One fan commented, “You combined look 4 and 5 to create Anushka's character's look in PK.”
Pia in 3 Idiots
Kareena was widely appreciated for her role as Pia in 3 Idiots. She was a medical student and youngest of the three kids of the engineering college dean essayed by Boman Irani. Pia also was the love interest of Aamir Khan’s Rancho and the movie showed her comic side.
