Kareena Kapoor Khan trolling Arjun Kapoor & urging him to share a video of him doing household chores is EPIC

Recently, Arjun Kapoor urged people to share videos with him of helping out at home in household chores amidst lockdown. Seeing this, Ki & Ka co-star Kareena Kapoor Khan trolled him and asked him to set an example first. Check it out.

Just a day back, Kareena Kapoor Khan and marked the 4th anniversary of their film Ki & Ka and a day later, their camaraderie has lit up the internet. To mark the anniversary of the film, Arjun had shared a special video on Instagram where he urged his fans to share their videos of helping out their spouses and family members in doing household chores amidst the Coronavirus lockdown. However, it looks like Kareena wanted Arjun to set an example first and she expressed the same in his post too.

Arjun took to Instagram and shared a video with caption, “Hey, I hope all Ki & Ka s are at home staying safe and washing their hands often !!! I’m also sure all the 'Kas' are splitting all household chores and duties with their 'Kis' right now at home...Why don’t you guys send me your videos/pictures of you doing household chores using #4YearsOfKiAndKa and tag me on your posts/stories and I’ll repost them !!!” However, Kareena replied to him on his post and wanted to see him do some household chores first on Instagram and mentioned the same in comments.

Kareena replied, “@arjunkapoor First I want to see you do your household chores on the gram... Then others will follow.” Seeing Bebo’s savage reply, Arjun too was left speechless. The Ki & Ka actor wrote back, “@kareenakapoorkhan waah... done deal…” Fans were surely reminded of their on screen camaraderie amidst the adorable Instagram banter. The two actors reminisced memories from their film Ki & Ka on the 4th anniversary a day back and shared a video of the same. Directed by R Balki, the film managed to grab everyone’s attention owing to the fresh pairing as well as the unique story. Also, Arjun and Kareena’s performance in the same was loved.

Check out Kareena’s comment on Arjun’s post:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Arjun’s recent film with , Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar’s release was postponed owing to the Coronavirus lockdown. On the other hand, Kareena will be seen next in co-starrer Laal Singh Chaddha. Directed by Advait Chandan, the film is slated to release on Christmas i.e. December 25, 2020.

