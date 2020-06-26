Kareena Kapoor Khan trolls Arjun Kapoor for not cracking ‘the pout’ as she sends across birthday wishes; PHOTO

Kareena Kapoor Khan took to Instagram to wish Arjun Kapoor aka her ‘Ka’ on his 35th birthday. Take a look

Kareena Kapoor Khan and shared screen space in R Balki’s Ki & Ka and as much as fans loved the film, the equally love their chemistry. Now we all know that and Kareena Kapoor Khan are besties and since Arjun Kapoor is dating Malaika Arora, therefore, we often snap Arjun partying with Bebo. And today, as Arjun Kapoor celebrates his 35th birthday, amidst a host of wishes from Bollywood stars, Kareena Kapoor Khan, too, took to social media to send across birthday wishes for her Ka. Taking to Instagram, Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a selfie with Arjun Kapoor in which the two are acing the pout, however, Bebo decided to troll Arjun for not cracking the perfect pout.

Alongside the photo, Kareena wrote, “Another year…older and wiser but still unable to crack that pout…Happy Birthday @arjunkapoor …it’s a biggish..” Well, Arjun, you clearly need to take lessons from Bebo on how to ace the pout. That said, yesterday, on the occasion of Karisma Kapoor’s birthday, as per reports, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Taimur Ali Khan baked a chocolate cake for Lolo, and last evening, Bebo, Tim, and Saif were papped in the city.

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan was last seen in Homi Adajania’s Angrezi Medium starring Irrfan and next, she will be seen romancing in Laal Singh Chaddha. As for Arjun Kapoor, he was last seen in Ashutosh Gowariker’s Panipat starring Kriti Sanon, and Sanjay Dutt and next, he will be seen romancing Rakul Preet Singh in an untitled love story.

Check out Kareena Kapoor Khan's birthday wish for Arjun Kapoor here:

ALSO READ: PHOTOS: Kareena Kapoor Khan and Taimur Ali Khan up their airport style as they get papped together

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×