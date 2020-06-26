Kareena Kapoor Khan trolls Arjun Kapoor for not cracking ‘the pout’ as she sends across birthday wishes; PHOTO
Kareena Kapoor Khan and Arjun Kapoor shared screen space in R Balki’s Ki & Ka and as much as fans loved the film, the equally love their chemistry. Now we all know that Malaika Arora and Kareena Kapoor Khan are besties and since Arjun Kapoor is dating Malaika Arora, therefore, we often snap Arjun partying with Bebo. And today, as Arjun Kapoor celebrates his 35th birthday, amidst a host of wishes from Bollywood stars, Kareena Kapoor Khan, too, took to social media to send across birthday wishes for her Ka. Taking to Instagram, Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a selfie with Arjun Kapoor in which the two are acing the pout, however, Bebo decided to troll Arjun for not cracking the perfect pout.
Alongside the photo, Kareena wrote, “Another year…older and wiser but still unable to crack that pout…Happy Birthday @arjunkapoor …it’s a biggish..” Well, Arjun, you clearly need to take lessons from Bebo on how to ace the pout. That said, yesterday, on the occasion of Karisma Kapoor’s birthday, as per reports, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Taimur Ali Khan baked a chocolate cake for Lolo, and last evening, Bebo, Tim, and Saif were papped in the city.
On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan was last seen in Homi Adajania’s Angrezi Medium starring Irrfan and next, she will be seen romancing Aamir Khan in Laal Singh Chaddha. As for Arjun Kapoor, he was last seen in Ashutosh Gowariker’s Panipat starring Kriti Sanon, and Sanjay Dutt and next, he will be seen romancing Rakul Preet Singh in an untitled love story.
Check out Kareena Kapoor Khan's birthday wish for Arjun Kapoor here:
Please can we have a pout lockout or lockdown or something? For the love of God.
That's al she can do pout. Talentless with a big surname to support mediocrity. So much happened in the past few days had anyone else been in her place would have hung her head in shame. But here we have mrs kareena kapoor Khan. Self entitled. No conscience whatsoever
Warning: Pout rhymes with gout. Both are bad injurious to one's looks.
So cute banter
Desperate to get attention!! PR started. Dont have work. How about family for attention.
Life. Back to normal. These Nepos can't take it anymore. Can't breathe. Let's post bullshit.