Kareena Kapoor Khan TROLLS herself for doing ‘100 pouts a day’ and begins weekend workout with a selfie

Kareena Kapoor Khan took to Instagram to share a selfie as she headed for a weekend workout session. The gorgeous star nailed her signature pout yet again and took a hilarious dig at herself.

Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan is among the popular stars in Bollywood. Kareena is known not just for her terrific acting but also for her love for fitness and fashion. Amid the lockdown, Kareena worked out at home and as the restrictions were eased out, she was seen sweating it out in her building compound by jogging. Now, as the weekend is here, Kareena began the day on a healthy note with her workout session and even shared a selfie on social media. However, her signature pout was back and this time, she hilariously trolled herself for it.

Taking to Instagram, Kareena shared a selfie in which she was seen clad in a black sports bralette with her hair tied up in a high bun. As she readied herself for her workout session, Kareena posed for a selfie in which she was seen nailing her signature pout. The Laal Singh Chaddha star took a dig at herself for pouting at least 100 times a day and revealed that she feels that her lips are the part of the body that workout the most.

Kareena shared the selfie and wrote, “I think my lips exercise the most... Well, I do atleast 100 pouts a day!” In no time, fans started commenting on Kareena’s selfie and called her extremely fit and agile. Even her close friend Masaba Gupta and Amrita Arora commented on her photo. Amrita wrote, ‘Mess,’ with a fire emoticon. On the other hand, Masaba commented and wrote, ‘Hot.’

Here is Kareena Kapoor Khan’s selfie:

Meanwhile, amid the lockdown, Kareena was snapped when she headed to jog around her building. The gorgeous star was seen sweating it out and she even shared her selfie from the first day of workout post Unlock 1. On the work front, Kareena will be seen next in starrer Laal Singh Chaddha. The film is an official adaptation of Tom Hanks starrer Forrest Gump. Directed by Advait Chandan, it is slated to release on Christmas 2020. Apart from this, Kareena also has Takht with . It also stars , Vicky Kaushal, , Janhvi Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar and Anil Kapoor. It is slated to release on December 24, 2021.

Credits :Instagram

