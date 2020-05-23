Kareena Kapoor Khan TROLLS Malaika Arora after she swaps gym wear for kaftans; Asks her to swap juice for wine

Kareena Kapoor Khan trolls BFF Malaika Arora as the Good Newwz actress asks her to replace her juice for wine; Take a look at their social media banter

Ever since the Coronavirus lockdown, Kareena Kapoor Khan has been posting sun-kissed selfies, and photos on Instagram and besides of course, her glowing skin, what has caught our attention is Bebo’s love for Kaftans as she is often seen sporting kaftan on her Instagram posts, and well, if Bebo wears something, it becomes a trend and following Bebo, we have BFF Khan welcoming the weekend sporting a kaftan as she shared photos and videos flaunting the piece of clothing and alongside the photo, Malaika wrote,” Yeah my bebo ,, I have swapped my #gym wear for kaftans , blow dry hair for messy hair n make up for no make up in lockdown ..... @kareenakapoorkhan #kaftantales#stayhomestaysafe #summeressentials…”

Soon after, Kareena Kapoor Khan shared Malaika’s photo on her Instagram stories and playfully trolled the Chaiyya Chaiyya actress as she asked her to swap her juice for wine. That said, prior to the lockdown, we used to often snap Kareena, Malaika, Amrita and Karisma catch up for lunch dates, however, due to the Coronavirus pandemic, since everyone is indoors, Bebo and her gang of girls have been chilling virtually.

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan was last seen in Homi Adajania’s Angrezi Medium starring Irrfan Khan and Radhika Madan and next, she will be seen in starrer Laal Singh Chaddha.

Check out Malaika Arora's post as she replaces her gym wear for kaftan:

