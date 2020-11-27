Kareena Kapoor Khan on trolls: Pandemic has caused chaos in people’s minds, all are bored at home without jobs

Kareena Kapoor Khan made her debut on social media this year and she did face a lot of trolling on it. Talking about it in a recent interview, Kareena shared that the lockdown due to COVID 19 affected people’s minds and that people are all over the place.

Mom to be Kareena Kapoor Khan has been sharing glimpses of her life on social media since she made her debut on Instagram. From dropping cute photos with Taimur Ali Khan to sharing her on set photos with , Kareena has been making use of social media to interact with her fans. However, one of the downsides of being on social media is the trolling that comes with it and even Kareena faced the same a few months back. Now, in a recent interview with The Quint, the actress said people trolling celebs are just bored sitting at home and a lot of them may be without jobs.

Kareena was heavily trolled when she completed 20 years in Bollywood and expressed her thoughts over those attacking 'nepotistic stars.' Now, in a chat with The Quint, she shared her views on being scrutinised over expressing her thoughts. She said that lockdown did have an impact on people's minds and that many have a lot of time with them. Further, she shared that one can see trolling as an attempt of people who are 'bored' and just want to say something. Not just this, she claimed that if trolling someone makes people happy, then it's okay.

She said, "I just feel that the lockdown and pandemic have caused a lot of chaos in people’s minds and we have a lot of time on our hands. So people are just over-discussing, over-analysing, over-trolling things. Everyone is all over the place. Everyone is sitting at home, lot of people are without jobs." Further, she said that she is there to spread peace and positivity and hoped that people don't get into each other's space. The actress said, "The idea is that everyone should just be happy in their space and not get into each others’ hair. If trolling makes someone happy then so be it."

Currently, Kareena is spending time in Dharamshala with and Taimur. She recently shared photos and videos from a pottery class with Taimur and left fans gushing over the mother-son duo. She is expecting her second child with Saif and when the news broke, fans were left excited. On the work front, she will be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha with Aamir Khan. It will release on Christmas 2021.

