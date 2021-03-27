  1. Home
Kareena Kapoor Khan turns into the golden girl as she captures the beauty of sunshine in a perfect selfie; See

Kareena Kapoor Khan, who will be seen in Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha, is once again winning hearts with her recent selfie. Take a look.
Kareena Kapoor Khan turns into the golden girl as she captures the beauty of sunshine in a perfect selfie; See post
Kareena Kapoor Khan has been quite active on social media and she leaves no chance to take the internet by a storm every time she makes a post on Instagram. The diva is known for treating fans with adorable pics of her son Taimur Ali Khan, her stunning selfies, and even some beautiful pics with her main man Saif Ali Khan. Needless to say, the Begum of Pataudi is a true blue camera girl and a selfie queen and she has proved it once again as she shared a beautiful selfie on Instagram.

In the pic, the Jab We Met actress was seen turning into a golden girl as she captured a beautiful sunkissed selfie while sitting on a couch. She was seen flaunting a no make up look and was wearing a navy blue coloured outfit. Kareena captioned the image as, “The highlights in your hair that catch your eyes... I have been blind. And no I'm not the lady in red...”

Take a look at Kareena Kapoor Khan’s recent sunkissed selfie as she captured the beauty of sunshine:

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Kareena, who recently welcomed her second child with Saif Ali Khan, will be next seen in Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha. Helmed by Advait Chandan, the movie happens to be the Bollywood remake of Hollywood classic Forrest Gump. Interestingly, Laal Singh Cahddha will mark Kareena’s third collaboration with Aamir after 3 Idiots and Talaash. Besides, she has also been roped in for Karan Johar’s multi-starrer period drama.

Credits :Kareena Kapoor Khan's Instagram

