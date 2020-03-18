Kareena Kapoor Khan turns her childhood photo into a hilarious meme amid Coronavirus scare

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Kareena Kapoor Khan took to Instagram to share an adorable childhood photo amid the Coronavirus shutdown. The Laal Singh Chaddha star surely gave us all a perfect lesson on social distancing with her cute photo.

Coronavirus may have caused Bollywood stars to stay at home and self quarantine, but that does not stop them from sharing their take on the current situation of COVID 19 scare. Speaking of this, Kareena Kapoor Khan, who recently made her debut on Instagram, dropped an adorable childhood photo and gave it a hilarious twist amidst the Coronavirus scare. The Laal Singh Chaddha star has been sharing updates while staying at home with Taimur Ali Khan and .

On Wednesday, Bebo took to Instagram and shared an adorable childhood photo in which she can be seen clad in a red top with lowers. With a cute expression on her face, Kareena managed to leave everyone in awe of her chubby avatar. In the adorable childhood picture, Kareena can be seen using her hands to ask someone to step away from her with a naughty expression on her face. Bebo used her wit to caption it as per the current times of Coronavirus and managed to leave fans in splits.

Kareena captioned her photo as, “Me... when someone tries to shake my hand these days! #StayHome #StaySafe #SocialDistancing.” Well, surely there are going to be hilarious reactions to this adorable photo of the Laal Singh Chaddha star.

Check out Kareena Kapoor Khan’s childhood photo:

A day back, Kareena shared two photos while spending time at home with Saif in which the Jawaani Jaaneman star was seen reading a book while Bebo was busy using Instagram on her phone. Fans are loving the social media side of the star and have been rooting for her to share more photos from her life and work. Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena is gearing up for the release of co-starrer Laal Singh Chaddha. The film is directed by Advait Chandan and is slated to hit the screens on Christmas 2020.

Credits :Instagram

