Kareena Kapoor Khan turns on her diva mode as she dazzles in sequin outfit; PHOTOS

Kareena Kapoor Khan is a diva and there is no denying this fact. The actress often makes sure to ace her fashion game and there is never a dull moment when Kareena steps out for an event. She never disappoints her fans and followers with her style and well today is one such moment when pictures of her dressed in a glittery outfit has surfaced on the internet and we bet you would not be able to take your eyes off her. Celebrity stylist Lakshmi Lehr took to her Instagram handle to share certain pictures of Bebo.

In the pictures, we can see Kareena Kapoor Khan looking fabulous as ever. She wore a black sequined ankle-length skirt that had a slit in the front. She paired it with a copper coloured sequined shirt and completed her look with a transparent heel. Bebo left her hair open as she glowed under the sun. The actress posed with her hand on her hair in one picture and in the next picture she posed stylishly looking away from the camera. Sharing these pics, Lakshmi wrote, “She’s a mood”.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, talking about her work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan will next be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha opposite Aamir Khan. Kareena started shooting for this film even before she had conceived Jeh. Then, she even shot certain parts while she was pregnant and some finishing touches after she delivered Jeh.

Laal Singh Chaddh is an official Hindi remake of the superhit Hollywood film Forrest Gump starring Tom Hanks and will be releasing in theatres on April 14, 2022.

ALSO READ: Kareena Kapoor Khan’s son Jeh curiously looks at paps as he gets papped with his nanny; WATCH