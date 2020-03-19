Kareena Kapoor Khan turns her home into gym amid Coronavirus scare; Flaunts her toned tummy

Gyms might be closed but Kareena Kapoor Khan continues to give us gym looks. Today, she took to Instagram and flaunt her post-workout glow.

We are glad Kareena Kapoor Khan joined Instagram before we were forced into social distancing. The Coronavirus outbreak has left several Bollywood celebrities to stay indoors and take a break from their busy lives. With no entertainment options available, all of us have turned to Instagram to distract us from the Covid-19 updates. And we'll be honest, Kareena comes as a breath of fresh air on our timeline. Earlier this week, she left us craving for Gajjar Ka Halwa. Now, she reminds us to workout at home.

With gyms closed until March 31, actors are unable to head out to workout as well. As a result, Bebo turned a small portion of her humble abode into a temporary workout space. In the mirror selfie shared by the diva, the treadmill is set up beside the window in her house.

For her indoor workout session, Kareena slipped into a pair of black gym pants and a matching sports bra. She stood in front of the mirror for a selfie. The Laal Singh Chadda star shared the picture with the caption, "Does refusing to run on the treadmill count as resistance training?"

Check out the picture below:

Bebo has been actively entertaining her 2 million followers. The actress recently shared a picture from her childhood and poked fun at herself. She wrote, "Me... when someone tries to shake my hand these days! #StayHome #StaySafe #SocialDistancing"

Check out the photo below:

On the work front, Kareena will resume work on Laal Singh Chaddha as soon as the Covid-19 scare dies down. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: Angrezi Medium: Saif Ali Khan on Kareena Kapoor Khan’s role in the film: I like the way she slaps on screen

Credits :Instagram

Read More