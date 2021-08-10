Kareena Kapoor Khan turns producer for 1st film post Jeh's birth, backs thriller with Ekta Kapoor; Read deets

Superstar Kareena Kapoor Khan is now all set to add another feather to her cap after her son Jeh's birth as she turns producer for a gritty thriller with Ekta Kapoor. Yes, you heard it right! Kareena is now turning to production and in a recent chat with a leading daily confirmed. She confirmed that her first production will be backed by none other than director Hansal Mehta. Praising his filmmaking and past projects, Kareena claimed that this venture will mark 'a lot of firsts' for her. The film will also star her in a role.

Speaking to Mid-Day, Kareena confirmed that she is turning producer with Ekta Kapoor for a gritty thriller inspired by a real-life incident in the UK. It will be helmed by Mehta. Kareena told the daily, "I'm honoured to work as a producer on this film with Ekta. I'm a huge fan of Hansal's movies and to work with him for the first time will be special. This film marks a lot firsts." On the other hand, the film's director Hansal went on to confirm that Kareena will also be playing a character in the film.

Mehta told the daily, "Our aim is to create a gripping thriller and moody thriller with Kareena playing a character that I hope will do justice to her talent as an actor." The filmmaker was excited to work with Ekta and Kareena as producers of the film. Ekta also went on to praise Kareena and cited examples of her previous experience in Veere Di Wedding. She called her 'dynamite combination of star power and talent,' and went on to praise Mehta for his storytelling. The filmmaker hopes to take the yet untitled project on floors soon.

Well, that surely is yet another addition to Kareena's prolific cap. She recently also turned author for her pregnancy book in which she has chronicled her experience with childbirth during both her sons Taimur and Jeh. The actress recently joined in an Instagram live session and launched her book. On the work front, Kareena will be seen next in co-starrer Laal Singh Chaddha. It is helmed by Advait Chandan.

