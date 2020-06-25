Kareena Kapoor Khan twins with sister in throwback photo as Soha Ali Khan sends birthday wishes to Karisma

Soha Ali Khan took to social media to send out birthday wishes to Karisma Kapoor and well, Kareena Kapoor Khan twinning with her sister in the photo sure has our attention.

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor are the B-town sibling duo and time and again, they manage to have our hearts every time we see them together. Today, on Karisma's birthday, the internet is flooding with wishes for the actress and while we are obviously celebrating her for being the stunning diva and an amazing actress that she is, some unseen photos of Kareena Kapoor keep coming in along with the wishes and one of the posts has our attention.

Soha Ali Khan went on to share a throwback picture from her baby shower and we see Kareena twinning with Karisma here as they both donned a white top layered with a navy green jacket with star appliques and blue denims. Both of them decided to go de-glam and well, Soha, on the other hand, sure looks extremely glowy and happy. She went on to share the photo and wrote, "Happy birthday @therealkarismakapoor !! Hope to see you soon so we can at least take a more up to date picture together."

Check out the post right here:

Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor along with and Taimur Ali Khan was snapped while going for an evening walk in the city and yet again, they all had our attention. All three of them had their masks on and followed the safety measures required. It can also be recalled that it was rather recently that Soha along with Kunal Kemmu and their munchkin Inaaya had also visited Bebo at their house and were snapped by the paps recently.

