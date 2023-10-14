Kareena Kapoor Khan unveils how her mother-in-law was the 'game changer' in the 60s

Kareena Kapoor Khan is undoubtedly one of the most iconic female actresses in the realm of Bollywood. Starting from her debut on the big screen in Refugee to her recent debut on the OTT Platforms, in Jaane Jaan, she has given some unforgettable performances. However, the Kapoor women were not very eager to get involved in the industry. However, in a recent interview, she revealed how Sharmila Tagore changed the spectrum for female actresses.

Kareena Kapoor Khan talks about how Sharmila Tagore turned the tables around

In one of her recent interviews with the Mid Day team, Kareena Kapoor Khan, while talking about how the Kapoor women never really showed any interest in working for the film industry, revealed the adverse perspective of her mother-in-law. Sharmila Tagore had always been in love with acting, and films were an integral part of her life. Be it after her marriage, or after having Said Ali Khan, she unalterably followed her dreams. Kareena says, "She was a game-changer of sorts in the ’60s. so, I guess it was also a personal decision maybe that our parents took or my mother took.”

Sharmila Tagore indeed, did lead the way for all the female actresses, including the Kapoor women!

What made the Kapoor women reluctant towards working?

Kareena Kapoor Khan in the same interview revealed that most of the Kapoor women got married in the 60s and 70s, and on one hand, where it could be their wish not to work, she believes there's more to it. Despite the fact that her father was a 'cosmopolitan man', Randhir Kapoor did not help get Karishma Kapoor her debut film. He wanted his daughters to find their way into the industry themselves.

According to Bebo, it was not just their will to not work, but most of them did not because they were told that they would not thrive because of their light eyes. But then Karishma Kapoor did her debut film, and well, the rest, as you know it, is history for the Kapoor women.

