Kareena Kapoor Khan ups her style game in breezy maxi dress as she steps out for a walk in the city; PHOTOS

Kareena Kapoor Khan, who is pregnant with her second child, was recently spotted in the city while dishing out some major maternity style goals. Check out her photos below.

The gorgeous Kareena Kapoor Khan has been making heads turn with her impeccable fashion sense. Be it a traditional outfit or a stylish dress, the diva slays it like a pro, while shelling out major maternity style goals. Yesterday she left everyone stunned with her style as she was spotted arriving for the Kapoor family's annual Christmas lunch. The Jab We Met star looked lovely in a green kurta with matching bottom. And, today, Kareena is again at her sartorial best. The actress was spotted by the shutterbugs as she steps out for a walk in the city.

For the casual outing, the 40-year-old actress can be seen rocking a printed maxi dress. She teamed it up with golden flats. Needless to say, Kareena exuded the charm in casual wear and looked elegant. In the pictures, she can be seen waving at the paparazzi as she happily poses for them. The Udta Punjab actress also made sure to wear a mask amid the ongoing COVID 19 pandemic. Well, her pregnancy glow is quite evident in the pictures. Ever since Kareena has announced her pregnancy, the shutterbugs leave no chance to get a glimpse of the stunning actress.

Take a look at the pictures below:

On a personal front, Kareena is all set to embrace motherhood bliss for the second time. She is expecting her second baby with her actor husband . The couple is already proud parents to four-year-old Taimur Ali Khan.

Talking about her work front, the diva will next be seen with in the upcoming film Lal Singh Chaddha.

Also Read: PHOTOS: Taimur warns paparazzi as he gets snapped with mum Kareena Kapoor Khan and dad Saif Ali Khan

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Viral Bhayani

Share your comment ×